Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Govt Will Be Open Next Week

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he expects the government shutdown to end within the next week as lawmakers move closer to a short-term funding deal.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Mullin said the Senate is on track to pass a continuing resolution, or CR, by late Thursday or Friday — but only after making adjustments to the House version.

"I think the Senate will pass our funding bill, a CR, probably come the end of Thursday, maybe going to Friday," Mullin said. "We're going to have to make some changes to it because it can't be the same CR. One, the date — we can't go until Nov. 21. So we're going to push it to Dec. 19, or some people are trying to push into January."

Mullin said the Senate could also include three completed appropriation bills — covering key areas such as defense — that have already been partially negotiated with the House. Doing so, he added, would ease pressure on the military and reduce the number of agencies operating under stopgap funding.

"If we could do those three appropriation bills and put them on there, instead of us having to do a CR on 12 appropriation bills, we could actually fund, like our military, and get them out of the CR," Mullin explained. "That would be very helpful."

The senator said any Senate changes would require the House to return to Washington to approve the revised measure.

"The House may have a 72-hour soak unless they get unanimous consent to move on because we are changing the CR they sent to us," Mullin said.

Despite the procedural hurdles, Mullin sounded optimistic:

"I have a feeling that we'll probably be open with the House vote also by the beginning of next week — or sooner."

