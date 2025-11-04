Trump to Meet GOP Senators for Strategy Breakfast Wednesday

President Donald Trump has invited Republican senators to a breakfast at the White House on Wednesday.

The gathering comes amid mounting pressure on the lawmakers to unify around the president's legislative agenda and coincides with the federal government setting a new record for the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Wednesday will mark 36 days since the government shut down over a funding impasse that has shown few signs of progress toward resolution.

Republicans in the upper chamber have repeatedly offered a stopgap funding bill that maintains current spending levels as Democrats have insisted that they will only support a measure to fund and reopen the government if it addresses expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The Senate on Tuesday failed for the 14th time to end the federal shutdown in a 54-44 vote.

A White House official confirmed to The Hill that the invitation was extended to GOP senators, with the breakfast meeting set to take place before Trump travels to Florida to speak at an economic conference.

According to reports, the invite signals the president's intent to remain actively engaged with his Senate allies and push for party cohesion.

Trump reportedly plans to press lawmakers on key priorities such as abolishing the filibuster, accelerating major bills, and emphasizing that unified Senate support will be crucial for advancing the party's agenda in the months ahead.

Republican senators are expected to use the breakfast to map strategy, coordinate messaging, and reinforce party discipline.

While the full agenda has not yet been publicly released, the timing signals an attempt by Trump to reenergize party coordination on Capitol Hill.