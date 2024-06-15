Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Trump's Call for GOP Unity 'Right Message'

Former President Donald Trump, while meeting with Senate Republicans this week, sent the "absolute right message at the right time" about the importance of party unity, Sen. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax Saturday.

"He addressed what I would say, no pun intended, the elephant in the room and said we may agree on 90% of the things, but there's that 10% that causes the rift between us," the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "That's not where we need to be. We all need to be focusing on winning races."

Mullin added that he wants Republicans to win all Senate races, regardless of their stance on the 10% of issues that the party isn't agreeing on. Trump's push was that the party has all got to be on the same team working together, he added.

"That was the tone as soon as walked in the room, and it continued all the way through," said Mullin.

The senator also discussed reports that eight migrants with ties to the Islamic State group who are on the federal terrorist watchlist were arrested in New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, adding to the more than 300 people on the list who have crossed the border since President Joe Biden took office.

"Under Trump, we only had 14 known terrorists apprehended on the southern border," Mullin said. "Under Biden, we've had 367 known terrorists."

But that doesn't count people who are dangerous individuals who may not be on the list.

"If you actually look at the number of the associates, we have surpassed 1,000 individuals that have tried to enter the country," he added.

Meanwhile, the eight individuals from Tajikistan who were on the list were arrested but allowed to enter the United States, raising questions about the Biden administration's agenda, said Mullin.

"Is this administration's main objective really the national security of the United States?" he asked. "There is no way in the world that could actually be accurate with them releasing these individuals."

The senator also Saturday discussed the ongoing news about Hunter Biden's laptop, with the FBI admitting that the device's incriminating contents were real, not Russian disinformation, as 51 intelligence officials claimed before the 2020 election.

"If they lied to Congress, they lied to the American people," said Mullin, when asked if those officers should lose their security clearances. "They can't be trusted.

"Part of having your clearance is obviously a long background check, but knowing that we can we can trust you no matter what, including with the nation's top secrets. These are individuals that have been vetted, been put in those positions, and they have lied to the American people.

"This means why must have those clearances pulled. And lawmakers need to look at what's happening with the Department of Justice and the FBI, which are supposed to be places that the American people can trust."

It's not the agents in the field who are the problem, said Mullin, but the bureaucracy, the "seventh floor at the Hoover Building that's causing problems."

"We have to start looking at that, from the top of the DOJ to the FBI, how we're going to reorganize that and bring accountability," he said. "They have proven we cannot trust them."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com