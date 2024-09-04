WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: markwayne mullin | crime | harris | walz | migrants

Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Soft-on-Crime Agenda Bad for America

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 09:47 PM EDT

The Harris-Walz platform is more about a political agenda than it is about America, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax Wednesday. In an appearance on "Prime News," the Oklahoma Republican said the same thing is true in cities and states across the country.

"What's happened is, you had attorney generals that ran on liberal agendas by being soft on crime," he said. "You had prosecuting attorneys that ran about being soft on crime. And you have judges that are on benches that ran on being soft on crime."

He said that led to "law enforcement that almost gets frustrated or, or it gets complacent, because they know it doesn't make any difference what type of work they put into it. No one's going to prosecute these criminals."

Mullin added, "You understand how frustrating that would be, every time you would go out and work a case really hard, catch a bad guy, bring him in, and then they refuse charges against him."

Mullin also touched on the soaring crime rate in many American cities, a lot of it the result of the migrant influx. He said: "When you have these individuals that didn't come here legally, they didn't respect the rule of law by how they entered the country to begin with. How do you expect them to respect our local law enforcement along the way?

"It's putting American citizens at risk."

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 09:47 PM
