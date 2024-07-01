Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Dems Think Voters Too Dumb to See Truth

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats have a bigger problem than President Joe Biden's cognitive issues: They think American voters are too dumb to see through their propaganda that things are going along swimmingly under this administration.

"I had a CEO that worked for me for forever," Mullin, who runs his family's plumbing business in Oklahoma, told "Prime News" and guest host Michael Grimm. "His name is Ray Trimble, and he always said all the time that the proof's in the pudding — meaning that either the spoon will stand up on itself, or it's just soup, and the spoon will fall over. It's the same thing here."

Mullin said the Biden administration can say the border is secure, but then there are reports of eight people from Tajikistan with ties to the Islamic State group being arrested after crossing the border illegally, and then there are reports of nearly 400 illegal immigrants brought into the U.S. by an Islamic State group-affiliated human-smuggling network.

And then there's the economy.

"It's costing the average American $11,000 more per year to just live the life they were living before Biden came into office than, when [former President Donald] Trump was in office," Mullin said. "The proof is in your back pocket at that time, and you want to start talking about gas prices? By the way, they don't include gas inflation. That's interesting because gas is up 50%. For those of us that actually drive, we see it every time we fill up.

"So what are you going to run on? They can't lie to the American people because they can say whatever they want, but talk is cheap. What they have is real, and people are living in a worse life today than they were when Trump was in office."

