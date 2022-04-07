Rep. Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: Abbott Busing Migrants to DC Is 'Brilliant'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to send migrants to Washington, D.C., is an "absolutely brilliant" response to the border crisis that was brought about by the Biden administration's policies, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., tells Newsmax.

"I fly through Texas all the time," Mullin told Thursday's "John Bachman Now." "I have to go through Dallas most time when I come to D.C., and it's very, very common that you see individuals that crossed our border illegally who are walking through the airport with a manila envelope literally tied around their neck with a boarding pass to someplace around the country."

The immigrants, he added, are "walking freely through our airports at the same time we all have to wear masks. It doesn't make any sense to me at all."

But President Joe Biden and Democrats are pushing to have open borders, complete with ending the Title 42 restrictions enacted at the beginning of the pandemic.

"They're still trying to tell us there's a health crisis going on, but, by the way, it only applies to Americans," Mullin said. "It doesn't apply to anybody illegally crossing the border."

Meanwhile, the administration is giving immigrants free cellphones, all in the name of tracking them, but Mullin said if the administration would return to former President Donald Trump's policies, the problems would not be happening.

"We've continued dumping money into a population that Democrats think is going to vote for them, and that's their whole goal here," Mullin added. "That's why they want to have open borders. That's why they're not enforcing our border laws to begin with, but at the same time they're allowing illegal drugs to flood across there, allowing sex trafficking go across."

Mullin also noted the Drug Enforcement Agency is warning there will be a higher influx of fentanyl coming into the country once Title 42 is lifted.

"They've already apprehended over 11,000 pounds, which is enough to kill every American in the country, but they're completely turning a blind eye to it," Mullin said. "It's inexcusable."

Mullin also spoke out about Wednesday's meeting of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce , where Democrats accused big oil companies of "ripping off the American people" while putting profits ahead of production as gas prices rise.

"Profits are bad, even though these are the individuals that's creating the jobs that are paying the taxes, that are paying for their salaries," Mullin said. "But yet it doesn't make any sense. Their knowledge or lack of knowledge on this is just honestly asinine."

But the Democrats are trying to push the claims Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine are to blame for the higher pump prices because "they've got nothing else."

"They're trying to push us all into socialism," he said. "Socialism is to take over the government, and blame capitalism for the reason they're doing it … they're not going to talk about their failed policies."

