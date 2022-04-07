×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: illegal immigration

66 Percent: Stop All Government Payments to Illegal Immigrants

a chain link fence with a sign reading illegal immigration
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Thursday, 07 April 2022 12:24 PM Current | Bio | Archive

April 07, 2022: Sixty-six percent (66%) of voters are in favor of eliminating all government payments to illegal immigrants. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that total includes 42% who strongly favor that approach, while 24% somewhat favor eliminating payments.

Twenty-two percent (22%) are opposed to eliminating payments for illegal immigrants and 11% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 29-30, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Sixty-six percent of voters are in favor of eliminating all government payments to illegal immigrants.
illegal immigration
212
2022-24-07
Thursday, 07 April 2022 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved