66 Percent: Stop All Government Payments to Illegal Immigrants

April 07, 2022: Sixty-six percent (66%) of voters are in favor of eliminating all government payments to illegal immigrants. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that total includes 42% who strongly favor that approach, while 24% somewhat favor eliminating payments.

Twenty-two percent (22%) are opposed to eliminating payments for illegal immigrants and 11% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 29-30, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.