Mark Wallace to Newsmax: Trump, Netanyahu Have 'Much on the Agenda'

President Donald Trump and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, in their first in-person meeting after the United States' strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, will have "much on the agenda" about what happens next in the Middle East, Mark Wallace, the CEO of United Against a Nuclear Iran, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"What happens next in Iran, what happens next in the proximity talks that the United States will ostensibly be having with the Iranians and our other allies in Oslo, Norway?" Wallace, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for Management and Reform, said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

"And what happens next with a Gaza ceasefire when Hamas is still attempting to maintain a grip on power and only wants a deal where it can show and somehow declare victory?" he said.

Hamas, Wallace added, is trying to negotiate a deal that only allows it to declare victory, "even as their people are suffering and Hamas is largely destroyed."

Meanwhile, Wallace said he believes that the damages to three Iranian nuclear facilities are "even more significant than being set back a couple of years."

"The quantum, the calculus, if you will, has changed dramatically," he said. "Now you have free flight ability. All their anti-missile air defense missiles are gone. Their military and their proxies are devastated because of the work of the Israelis. So Iran is on its heels."

The regime has been touting the country's nuclear program and military during its entire existence, said Wallace.

"But that said, as recently as only a couple of days ago, the mullahs associated with the ayatollah have called for the assassination of President Trump and put a bounty on his head," he continued. "And they've maintained that Iran will continue to enrich uranium no matter what, so I don't think our work is fully done."

The United States must not only engage in vigorous diplomacy but also make it clear that threats against Trump will not be tolerated, and Iran will not be allowed to continue enriching its uranium supply.

"We have to continue to impose sanctions so that they cannot rebuild this program and we continue to weaken this, weaken this terrible regime," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel is sending a delegation to Qatar this week to discuss a ceasefire with Hamas, but Wallace said he does not believe a deal can be reached as long as Hamas stays in power long term.

"Hamas doesn't care about its people," he said. "It doesn't care about those hostages. It only cares about its terrorist ideology."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also looks "incredibly weak and really shattered," Wallace added.

"Most of his top lieutenants were killed in this 12-day war and he's been hiding in a bunker for many days now," he added. "He's either going to die of natural causes or unnatural causes if he continues to threaten President Trump and the West."

