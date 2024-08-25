Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Missing Migrant Children Likely Abused

The news that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lost track of tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children points to the likelihood that the children are also being abused, a former U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting commissioner, Mark Morgan, told Newsmax Sunday.

"The data shows that there's an extremely high level of individuals that are being smuggled into the country, but then once they're into the country, then they become victims of trafficking, both labor, sex trafficking," Morgan told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." 'It's horrific."

But when the Biden administration's open border policies have allowed over 500,000 unaccompanied minors, along with 11 million total nationwide encounters and 2 million known got-aways," every aspect of our system is overwhelmed," said Morgan.

"There's no country on the face of the planet that can sustain this level, so eventually something is going to fall through the cracks," said Morgan. "We warned them before they assumed the Oval Office and they've ignored us every single day since for the past three-and-a-half years."

Further, there are a series of laws that must be fixed and modified that encourage the flow of unaccompanied minors, but instead, the opposite happened, Morgan said.

Morgan, meanwhile, said he got "infuriated" when Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris said during her acceptance speech that Congress refused to pass comprehensive border security legislation at the behest of former President Donald Trump, but that she would sign the legislation if elected.

"You're not allowed to do is make up your own facts and lie to the American people," Morgan said. "What she said on that stage in front of the entire nation was a complete, unadulterated lie. First of all, President Trump didn't kill any meaningful border security bill. I can tell you that the border security bill was a joke. I was out in front trying to educate Congress on how ineffective this bill was. I didn't have a single conversation with President Trump about my beliefs about this bill."

Further, the House passed the strongest border security bill with HR 2, but Biden made it clear that he would not sign the legislation if the Senate passed it, said Morgan.

"The Senate and Chuck Schumer killed the bill," he said. "It's a facade. They're not being honest with the American people."

