Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Harris to Blame for Lost Migrant Kids

As much as Democrat presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris wants to portray herself as a "joyful warrior," Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax, "it sure isn't joyful" for the migrant children the Department of Homeland Security lost track of under her watch as "border czar."

"First of all, it's demonic. It's evil what's happening," Norman said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Think about innocent children coming across the border.

"And to put it into context, a college football stadium: 85,000 people. You talk about four stadiums nearly of innocent children without an adult crossing our border to the tune of 390,000 or more?"

"They don't know and they don't care. They're doing this willfully," he said.

"We've gotten reports of this, of buses leaving hotels early in the morning with children in not just South Carolina but other states. It's demonic.

"And it's on the Democrats, because as much as the border czar wants to smile and be joyful, it sure isn't joyful for these children."

According to a new report from the DHS Office of the Inspector General, the Biden-Harris administration has lost track of more than 320,000 migrant children who crossed into the United States illegally without parents.

The report, which was released on Monday, said that untold numbers of these children were at risk of being trafficked for sex or forced labor.

When asked if the American people should be able to cut off taxpayer funding for the sophisticated child trafficking network that, according to a congressional whistleblower, runs right through DHS, Norman said, "It shouldn’t be funded."

"We ought to vote against any funding for it," he said. "The Inflation Reduction Act was anything but that; the omnibus that we're probably going to vote on should not be passed.

"We're trying to get the SAVE [Safeguard American Voter Eligibility] Act so we just make sure Americans are voting and not illegals, and that's going to be a tough sell in this Congress. But if we can't watch after our children and take action to do what we can now to cut the funding, I don't know what we can do.

"It's sad we even have to have this conversation."

