Former Border Chief to Newsmax: Dems Crushed by Border Crisis

Mark Morgan told Newsmax on Friday that although many Democrats nationwide cried out for help in dealing with the flood of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border, that has nothing to do with changing course on immigration policy.

The Biden administration recently announced it is sending 800 troops to the southern border following complaints by Democrats including Rolando Salinas, the mayor of the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas; New York Gov. Kathy Hochul; and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Morgan, a former acting chief of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the Trump administration, told “American Agenda” that, unfortunately, the troops will not be there to secure the border but to process those who already have crossed.

“Just like Mayor Adams, just like the governor of New York, just like every other Democrat, when they say we need help, they're not talking about reversing course on the policies about securing our border,” Morgan said. “They're just talking about them being handed more U.S. taxpayer dollars to actually address and manage the crisis after it's already here.

“[The troops are] not going to be there to secure the border. They're just going to help get better at processing and releasing illegal aliens in this country.”

Morgan said there are immigration laws on the books the Biden administration is refusing to enforce.

“We can see the results physically of illegal aliens coming in, which by the way is a crime,” he said. “It is against the law. … But this administration looks the other way, and they facilitate illegal immigration.

“The result of that is that pulls resources away. There's literally no Border Patrol agents on the front line doing their law enforcement and national security mission. The cartels literally expand their operational control, and that's the moment they push drugs, criminals, and national security threats across our border that reaches every single state in this country.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!