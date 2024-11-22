Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Government 'Failed Laken Riley'

Mark Morgan, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration is at fault for the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national, was convicted this week of felony murder, among other charges, for the killing Riley in February and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Morgan said on "Newsline" that the Biden administration's border policies "just make no sense" saying, "the poster child of this absurd sanctuary city posture is Laken Riley."

"The American government failed Laken Riley on two fronts," Morgan said, adding that her murderer "was actually apprehended, but because of Biden-Harris open border policies, was released into the country."

Morgan continued: "And then once here, he made his way to New York on the taxpayer dime, where he committed another crime. But because New York is a sanctuary city, NYPD was prohibited from working with ICE to honor a detainer where that individual, that animal, should have been detained and then eventually removed."