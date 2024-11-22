WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark morgan | laken riley | government

Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Government 'Failed Laken Riley'

By    |   Friday, 22 November 2024 03:50 PM EST

Mark Morgan, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration is at fault for the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national, was convicted this week of felony murder, among other charges, for the killing Riley in February and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

Morgan said on "Newsline" that the Biden administration's border policies "just make no sense" saying, "the poster child of this absurd sanctuary city posture is Laken Riley."

"The American government failed Laken Riley on two fronts," Morgan said, adding that her murderer "was actually apprehended, but because of Biden-Harris open border policies, was released into the country."

Morgan continued: "And then once here, he made his way to New York on the taxpayer dime, where he committed another crime. But because New York is a sanctuary city, NYPD was prohibited from working with ICE to honor a detainer where that individual, that animal, should have been detained and then eventually removed."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Mark Morgan, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration is at fault for the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.
mark morgan, laken riley, government
176
2024-50-22
Friday, 22 November 2024 03:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved