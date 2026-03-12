Meadows to Newsmax: WH on 'High Alert' Over Potential Domestic Threats

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Thursday he believes the White House is closely monitoring potential threats both overseas and within the United States, describing an intensified intelligence posture amid ongoing security concerns.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Ed Henry The Big Take," Meadows said officials across multiple federal agencies are maintaining heightened vigilance and providing frequent intelligence updates to the president and senior advisers.

"Well, I can tell you it's on high alert. It has been on high alert," Meadows said, referring to the administration's response to potential threats.

"Those individuals that look at the intelligence reports, both the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, as well as those in the Oval Office, are continuing to get a readout."

Meadows said the White House is receiving multiple intelligence briefings beyond the president's standard daily briefing as officials assess evolving risks.

"I can tell you, you're getting multiple readouts in the White House, more so than just your daily briefing," he said. "This is around-the-clock kind of vigil where they're looking at the potential threats."

His comments come as officials remain focused on security concerns tied to conflicts overseas and possible implications for domestic safety following two incidents in the U.S. Thursday.

In Michigan, a man armed with a rifle rammed his vehicle into one of the nation's largest reform synagogues in a Detroit suburb.

In Virginia, a gunman yelled "Allahu Akbar" before opening fire in an Old Dominion University classroom, killing one and wounding two, according to the FBI, which said the shooter had been in the Army and pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempting to aid the Islamic State.

Meadows said the situation requires constant monitoring from federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

"Obviously, the two things that you reported on earlier could have ended very, very differently without the heroic actions of those in and around," Meadows said.

Despite those responses, Meadows urged continued awareness from both government officials and the public.

"I will say we all have to be vigilant," he said.

Meadows also argued that immigration policies have contributed to security concerns, criticizing what he described as years of weak border enforcement.

"This is what happens when you have open borders for so long and you have a lack of law and order," he said.

He added that the president remains focused on strengthening public safety measures.

"I can tell you that the president is serious about making our community safe again," Meadows said.

Meadows also praised federal law enforcement leadership, singling out FBI Director Kash Patel and other officials.

"I, for one, applaud the efforts of Kash Patel and others in the law enforcement agencies today," he said.

Meadows did not cite specific intelligence details but emphasized that federal agencies remain actively engaged in monitoring and responding to potential threats as the security environment continues to evolve.

