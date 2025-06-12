WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark meadows | donald trump | iran | israel | foreign policy | attacks

Meadows to Newsmax: Trump 'Very Measured' on Iran Response

By    |   Thursday, 12 June 2025 11:48 PM EDT

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said President Donald Trump has always been "very measured" when it comes to foreign policy, telling Newsmax that will be on full display amid Israel's widespread attacks on Iran beginning Thursday night.

However, Meadows added that Trump also keeps his word; he gave Iran 60 days to come to an agreement on their nuclear enrichment program, and they didn't get there. Israel struck Iran on Day 61.

"Listen, President Trump is very measured. He always has been when it comes to anything dealing with foreign policy," said Meadows, who joined Newsmax's special coverage of Israel's preemptive strikes across Iran and its nuclear program and military leadership. "But he also is someone who keeps his word. And when he gave them 60 days ..."

Israeli Defense Forces are said to have dealt serious blows to Iran's senior military leadership as well as its stable of nuclear scientists in the airstrikes on Tehran and elsewhere. Meadows said Iran's time had come.

"Let me just tell you, having dealt with the Iranians both in Congress and certainly while I was in the White House ... these are not honest brokers when it comes to negotiating," Meadows said. "And so what they were doing is just buying time, buying more time, so that what they would have is a nuclear weapon at the end of the day."

"And so as we look at this, tonight is an interesting time at the White House. The lights are on. I can tell you that there will be half-dozen or more of the Cabinet in the Situation Room," Meadows said. "They're probably following this in real time. ... All of them coming together to monitor, to make sure that U.S. interests is not retaliated against. So the only thing worse for Iran would be that if they made a preemptive strike against the United States, it would not serve them well."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said President Donald Trump has always been "very measured" when it comes to foreign policy, telling Newsmax that will be on full display amid Israel's widespread attacks on Iran beginning Thursday night.
mark meadows, donald trump, iran, israel, foreign policy, attacks
461
2025-48-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 11:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved