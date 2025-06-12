Meadows to Newsmax: Trump 'Very Measured' on Iran Response

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said President Donald Trump has always been "very measured" when it comes to foreign policy, telling Newsmax that will be on full display amid Israel's widespread attacks on Iran beginning Thursday night.

However, Meadows added that Trump also keeps his word; he gave Iran 60 days to come to an agreement on their nuclear enrichment program, and they didn't get there. Israel struck Iran on Day 61.

"Listen, President Trump is very measured. He always has been when it comes to anything dealing with foreign policy," said Meadows, who joined Newsmax's special coverage of Israel's preemptive strikes across Iran and its nuclear program and military leadership. "But he also is someone who keeps his word. And when he gave them 60 days ..."

Israeli Defense Forces are said to have dealt serious blows to Iran's senior military leadership as well as its stable of nuclear scientists in the airstrikes on Tehran and elsewhere. Meadows said Iran's time had come.

"Let me just tell you, having dealt with the Iranians both in Congress and certainly while I was in the White House ... these are not honest brokers when it comes to negotiating," Meadows said. "And so what they were doing is just buying time, buying more time, so that what they would have is a nuclear weapon at the end of the day."

"And so as we look at this, tonight is an interesting time at the White House. The lights are on. I can tell you that there will be half-dozen or more of the Cabinet in the Situation Room," Meadows said. "They're probably following this in real time. ... All of them coming together to monitor, to make sure that U.S. interests is not retaliated against. So the only thing worse for Iran would be that if they made a preemptive strike against the United States, it would not serve them well."

