Meadows to Newsmax: Dems 'Unreasonableness' Will Cost Them Votes

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats' continued insistence on shutting down the government could cost them the upcoming elections.

Appearing on "Finnerty," Meadows warned that Democrats could lose the governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey over voters' disgust with the shutdown, even though former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., are favored to win.

"In Virginia and in New Jersey… the unreasonableness of Democrats, both in the House and in the Senate, is not being missed by the people," Meadows said.

"President [Donald] Trump not only twisted some arms, but he bent real arms to make sure that a clean, continuing resolution was passed."

"And yet it's the Democrats that continue to miss the mark," Meadows continued.

"Both Democrats should be way ahead in those in the polls, and we're seeing it trending towards Republicans because of this shutdown."

Meadows praised Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., for continuing to hold votes to try and reopen the government, highlighting Democrats' intransigence.

"They have continued to bring this before the American public," Meadows said.

"I don't think the Democrats are going to bail them out until after the election. Maybe we'll see a government start to open up towards Nov. 6th or 7th."

