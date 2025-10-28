Trump Endorses Troop Pay Raise During Japan Visit

President Donald Trump delivered a stirring address Tuesday aboard the USS George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, pledging an "across-the-board pay raise for every sailor," Stars and Stripes reported.

He told roughly 6,000 U.S. and Japanese sailors that their service is "incredible" and reaffirmed his commitment to their pay despite the lingering government shutdown.

"On behalf of all Americans, I just want to say it loud and clear: Thank you very much," he told the troops. "What you're doing is incredible."

Trump then hit a high note by floating pay raises for the troops.

"I'm also supporting an across-the-board pay raise for every sailor and service member in the United States armed forces," Trump told the crowd.

"But now all we really have to do is get the Democrats to approve it. But they'll come along.

"They always do. You know, they always do that," he added.

Trump also highlighted recent Navy recruiting success, saying 2025 marked the service's best year in decades. He touched on global maritime strength, vowing to build ships in America, invest in naval shipyards, and to win wars — not just participate in them.

In a nod to diplomatic ties, Japan's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, joined Trump on stage, signaling renewed U.S.-Japan defense cooperation.