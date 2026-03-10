Mark Meadows to Newsmax: Fuller Will Be 'Top Vote-Getter' in Georgia

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax that Georgia prosecutor Clay Fuller is expected to receive the most votes in Tuesday's special election to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Fuller in the race, and polls in Georgia close at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

"I fully expect him to be the top vote-getter," the former congressman told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Greene resigned from Congress in January following a contentious break with President Donald Trump over policy issues, stepping down ahead of what was expected to be a difficult reelection bid.

"There's a lot of candidates, and I don't see any kind of margin of victory that would approach what Congresswoman Greene got during the last election," Meadows said.

"But I will say that whether Clay Fuller gets to that 50% threshold will really have a real impact on [House] Speaker [Mike] Johnson," he continued.

"So if he can get to that 50% threshold tonight, that would be a great thing."

Republicans now hold a razor-thin majority in the House.

"The power of the president's endorsement is undeniable," Meadows said.

"And we'll see that tonight as soon as the polls close in Georgia — that very quickly Clay Fuller will be the frontrunner."

Should Fuller pick up fewer votes than expected, Meadows said that news would reverberate around the country.

"It will be the top headline across every liberal media newspaper tomorrow. I don't expect that to happen, just knowing the district — having been in the district multiple times with the president — knowing that Congresswoman Greene enjoyed the support of a very conservative base there in the western, northwestern part of Georgia."

Meadows said another race to watch is the Texas Republican runoff between Sen. John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

