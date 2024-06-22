Trump: Dems Could Be Registering Migrants to Vote

Former President Donald Trump urged a group of evangelicals Christians to get out and vote on Nov. 5, warning them that Democrats might be registering illegal migrants to vote in the general election.

Giving the keynote address at the Faith and Freedom conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Trump told the crowd: "In less than four years, [President] Joe Biden has obliterated the borders of the United States. We don't have borders.

"We don't have borders. We don't have elections that are proper. We don't have anything.

"And you know what we want with elections? We want paper ballots, same-day voting, voter ID, and we want to ensure that people are citizens. Little thing. A little thing," Trump added, "like let's make sure you're a citizen, right?

"They're bringing these people in; they're trying to get these people registered to vote. They don't speak a word of English, most of them, and they come from all over the world. That's what they're doing," he continued.

"They said there's only a few things" that Democrats could be. "'They're stupid.' Well, they're not stupid. Nobody could cheat that well if they were stupid. They're not stupid.

"Then the others: 'They hate our country.' That could be. That could be," he continued.

"But the third thing is: 'They want to register people to vote.' That's, I think, what they have in mind. So we have to be very careful."