Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Dem Shutdown Jeopardizes DHS Security Plans

The Republican-led Congress may need to pass a continuing resolution to fund the Department of Homeland Security because the Democrats' government shutdown is affecting security planning for both the World Cup and America 250 celebrations this summer, Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America" with co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter, Harris said the 14-day shutdown of DHS is already creating serious consequences, including missed paychecks for Transportation Security Administration agents and disruptions at the Federal Emergency Management Agency — with national security implications.

"We did what we needed to do in the U.S. House," Harris said. "We passed the Homeland Security funding bill, sent it over there.

"And the Senate has just continued to sit on it."

Harris accused Senate Democrats of playing politics with national security, saying, "It's very dangerous. [Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer is holding the American people hostage."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem warned Thursday that the shutdown is disrupting security and planning for the 2026 World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

In a post on X, Noem said FEMA reviewers were in the final stages of reviewing grant applications for World Cup host cities when Democrats "shut down the government," placing staff on administrative leave.

"No funds have been awarded yet under the FIFA World Cup Grant Program," Noem wrote. "The longer DHS goes without funding, the less prepared our nation will be for threats at the FIFA World Cup and America 250."

The first World Cup match on U.S. soil is scheduled for mid-June in Los Angeles, with the tournament running through July. The nation's 250th anniversary will be celebrated July 4.

Both events are expected to draw massive crowds and heightened security concerns.

Harris emphasized that DHS was created after 9/11 to protect the homeland and warned that withholding funding now is reckless.

"If nothing else," he said, Congress must "step up with some kind of continuing resolution that is going to fund Homeland Security. It's too important. There's too many things at stake right now."

Harris also expressed frustration with Senate inaction on the Save America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo ID at the polls. He criticized Senate Republicans for failing to force a debate.

"Ninety-five percent of Republicans, 71% of Democrats understand that you need voter ID," Harris said. "It's that simple. And yet it's so critically important."

While Democrats say they are withholding DHS funding over concerns about immigration enforcement practices, Harris said the American people are watching.

"We as Republicans need to be able to govern," he said. "There's nothing more important right now."

For Harris and other Republicans, the message is clear: Fund DHS, secure the homeland, and stop playing politics with America's safety.

