Mark Halperin to Newsmax: Gov. Shapiro Leads Veepstakes

When it comes to whom Vice President Kamala Harris might pick as her running mate, political analyst Mark Halperin told Newsmax on Tuesday it's Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro versus the field.

Appearing on "The Briefing," Halperin said while there are concerns about Shapiro, a lot of Democrats believe he is the best pick, including senior members of the party.

"She's either going to go with him with all the caveats that are there ... and deal with the potential negatives, or they've already decided it's a bridge too far, and she'll turn someplace else."

Concerns about Shapiro include his support for Israel, which could alienate voters in Michigan and other far-left progressives, Shapiro said.

Halperin said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has gone from obscurity to being a top contender thanks to his numerous TV appearances.

"I think a lot of national political reporters couldn't pick him out of a lineup before," he said.

Walz has governed as a very liberal governor, Halperin said, adding that could be a strike against him.

"If you're trying to deal with the primary threat to Vice President Harris being too liberal for too long, doubling down on liberal may not be the best thing," he said.

Halperin said he thinks Walz is the safest pick of Harris' potential running mates.

