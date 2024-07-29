Mark Halperin to Newsmax: Shapiro Tops Harris' Veep List

Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro is the top pick to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the Nov. 5 presidential election, Mark Halperin told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Halperin said Harris' camp has already started to look at what his role in Harris' administration would look like.

"He could help win Pennsylvania and would be seen as a responsible choice — very appealing to a lot of people around the vice president," Halperin said.

The Harris campaign has also been expanding its vice-presidential search, Halperin said. Halperin said Harris has all the momentum right now.

"We've got to see how she does both simultaneously rolling out a running mate and having a convention and facing a multimillion-dollar onslaught from the other side to define her," Halperin said.

Harris also has the backing of the press corps, who have been 100% behind her, Halperin said.

"A lot of the voters who are going to decide this race … are just tuning in," Halperin said. "All they're seeing are love letters to Kamala Harris in the media. And that means that it's going to be more difficult to stop her."

Harris' momentum means states such as New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Virginia may not be in play. Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Minnesota last week.

"The Trump campaign may regret the day they spent time trying to win Minnesota because they don't need Minnesota to win," Halperin said. "Minnesota would be extra."

