WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | donald trump | putin | russia | mike rounds

Senate GOP Ukraine Supporters Push Back on Trump Comments

By    |   Wednesday, 19 February 2025 01:00 PM EST

Senate Republicans who have maintained support for Ukraine during its war with Russia are saying that President Donald Trump's talks with Russian officials are simply preliminary, Punchbowl News reported.

Trump in recent days has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said Ukraine started the war with Russia.

Republican senators are wary the administration will negotiate a lopsided deal that favors Russia and want Ukrainian and European leaders to be at the negotiating table, which Trump opposes, Punchbowl said.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Punchbowl, he disagrees with Trump and thinks Ukraine should have a role in negotiations to end the war.

"They were invaded by Putin and he's responsible for murder, rape, torture, kidnapping of an untold number of Ukrainians. They've got to be at the table."

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said to Punchbowl that Putin should not be trusted in any negotiation.

Putin is "a war criminal who should be in jail for the rest of his life, if not executed," he said.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Punchbowl that Ukraine did not start the conflict with Russia.

"I will simply make one statement: Russia attacked Ukraine," Rounds said to Punchbowl.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Senate Republicans who have maintained support for Ukraine during its war with Russia are saying that President Donald Trump's talks with Russian officials are simply preliminary, Punchbowl News reported.
ukraine, donald trump, putin, russia, mike rounds
200
2025-00-19
Wednesday, 19 February 2025 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved