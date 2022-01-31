Greene to Newsmax: Trump's Jan. 6 Pardon Comment 'Music to My Ears'

At his ''Save America'' rally Saturday, former President Donald Trump stated: ''If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.''

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax that Trump's idea was ''music to my ears.''

''President Trump is so right,'' Greene said Monday on 'Greg Kelly Reports'.' ''They are being treated unfairly, and that's why I was so angry at [Sen.] Lindsey Graham [R-S.C.] for what he said.''

Graham had told CBS' 'Face the Nation'' on Sunday that Trump hinting at potential pardons for Jan. 6 defendants was ''inappropriate,'' and that ''I don't want to send any signal that it was OK to defile the Capitol. There are other groups with causes that may want to go down the violent path if these people get pardoned.''

Graham, Green said, was ''completely ignoring that due process is being violated, completely ignoring the two-tiered justice system in America. The fact that antifa-BLM rioters, all of their charges have been dropped, virtually all of them, but yet January 6th defendants, pretrial, are rotting away in prison and being treated so horribly and I saw it with my own eyes.''

''So, I'm so grateful for President Trump for having the courage to come out and say what most Republicans are failing to say. … Most Republicans are just willing to ignore the injustice happening in America today with these people.''

Host Greg Kelly accused Republicans of getting ''outflanked'' on this and said that they shouldn't be running for cover whenever someone in the swamp mentions Jan. 6, with which Greene agreed.

''No one agrees with the riot that happened at the Capitol, and that's not what I'm talking about,'' she said. ''And that's not what people that are talking about the injustice that's happening. What we're talking about is the fact that Americans have due process rights, and, in America, you're supposed to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.''

Greene also stated that she has produced a report detailing the ''unusually cruel'' conditions of these defendants in the D.C. jail, and that ''this is why most Americans patriots all over the country, Republican voters, are very happy with what President Trump said.''

