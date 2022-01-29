Trump Talks 'Pardons' for Jan. 6 Prisoners 'Treated Unfairly'

In a bit of news in the "you heard it here first" category Saturday night at his Conroe, Texas, rally, former President Donald Trump said he will consider pardons for Jan. 6 political prisoners – with the caveats if he runs again and wins.

"Another thing I will do, and so many people have been asking me about it: If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly," Trump told the crowd. "We will treat them fairly.

"And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly. This hasn't happened to all of the other atrocities that took place recently. Nothing like this has happened."

Trump also denounced what he described as the "prosecutorial misconduct" with Democrat prosecutors and congressional overreach of the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

"What that select committee is doing, and what the people are doing that are running those prisons, it's a disgrace," Trump continued. "We will treat them fairly, and we will take care of the people of this country. All of the people of this country."