×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2020 Elections | 2022 Elections | Donald Trump | Law Enforcement | jan. 6 | political prisoners | select committee

Trump Talks 'Pardons' for Jan. 6 Prisoners 'Treated Unfairly'

president donald trump speaks at his conroe, texas, rally on Saturday night
Former President Donald Trump (Mark Felix/Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 29 January 2022 10:13 PM

In a bit of news in the "you heard it here first" category Saturday night at his Conroe, Texas, rally, former President Donald Trump said he will consider pardons for Jan. 6 political prisoners – with the caveats if he runs again and wins.

"Another thing I will do, and so many people have been asking me about it: If I run, and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly," Trump told the crowd. "We will treat them fairly.

"And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly. This hasn't happened to all of the other atrocities that took place recently. Nothing like this has happened."

Trump also denounced what he described as the "prosecutorial misconduct" with Democrat prosecutors and congressional overreach of the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

"What that select committee is doing, and what the people are doing that are running those prisons, it's a disgrace," Trump continued. "We will treat them fairly, and we will take care of the people of this country. All of the people of this country."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
In a bit of news in the "you heard it here first" category Saturday night at his Conroe, Texas, rally, former President Donald Trump said he will consider pardons for Jan. 6 political prisoners, with the caveats if he runs again and wins.
jan. 6, political prisoners, select committee, pardons, texas, save america, rally
186
2022-13-29
Saturday, 29 January 2022 10:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved