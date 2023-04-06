Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Media Rules 'Not the Same' for Left, Right

The mainstream media has a whole different set of rules for former President Donald Trump and those on the right than it does for the left who commit similar actions, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax.

"The rules are not the same," she said Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "As a matter of fact, it's a two-tier justice system. And everything that we're suffering from is from the Biden administration, who believes that they're above the law."

Greene said she spoke with Tara Reade earlier Thursday, the woman who has accused now-President Joe Biden of sexual assault when he was a senator in the early 1990s. Biden has denied the allegation.

"This is a woman that had a compelling story to tell. And she's been trying to tell it, as a matter of fact, for a long time now. But she's also been a victim of the weaponized government, and that's coming directly from Democrats," Greene said.

Greene said she received death threats over her trip to Manhattan to support Trump during his arraignment on Tuesday. One was particularly violent.

"Crime is out of control. And the city is run by a mayor, Mayor [Eric] Adams, who called me out by name, basically threatening me and putting a target on my back," she said. "I believe it's because of the way Mayor Adams, AOC [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.], and [Rep.] Jamaal Bowman [D-N.Y.] were talking about me and speaking about me. And this person called my office and said they were going to slit my throat."

