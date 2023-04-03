×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marjorie taylor greene | ron desantis | 2024

Rep. Greene's Tip to DeSantis: 'Talk to the Press'

By    |   Monday, 03 April 2023 01:14 PM EDT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is urging Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to "talk to the press" amid mounting speculation that he’ll be launching a White House bid.

In an interview with Semafor, Greene said she is "definitely open to more mainstream media interviews."

"I turned a corner sometime last year," she said. "It took time. It was just a shift in my thinking, just by being here and observing everything."

She offered similar advice to DeSantis who has mostly shunned national media outside the conservative realm.

"I think journalism is really important … and I think our First Amendment and freedom of the press is something that we have to protect and we also have to respect it. So if I could give him advice, I would say, Talk to all the press," Greene advised.

The tip for DeSantis comes after his vow to boycott NBC and MSNBC — noted in a tweet from his press secretary — and his reported pursuit of state legislation to weaken legal protections for journalists.

Greene has grown increasingly close to former President Donald Trump and sees herself as possible vice president pick for him 2024, NBC has reported.

At a rally last month Trump said he’d "fight like hell" for Greene if she ran for Senate in Georgia, NBC reported.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is urging Florida's GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to "talk to the press" amid mounting speculation that he'll be launching a White House bid. In an interview with Semafor, Greene said she is "definitely open to more mainstream media interviews."
marjorie taylor greene, ron desantis, 2024
218
2023-14-03
Monday, 03 April 2023 01:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved