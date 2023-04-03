Rep. Greene's Tip to DeSantis: 'Talk to the Press'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is urging Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to "talk to the press" amid mounting speculation that he’ll be launching a White House bid.

In an interview with Semafor, Greene said she is "definitely open to more mainstream media interviews."

"I turned a corner sometime last year," she said. "It took time. It was just a shift in my thinking, just by being here and observing everything."

She offered similar advice to DeSantis who has mostly shunned national media outside the conservative realm.

"I think journalism is really important … and I think our First Amendment and freedom of the press is something that we have to protect and we also have to respect it. So if I could give him advice, I would say, Talk to all the press," Greene advised.

The tip for DeSantis comes after his vow to boycott NBC and MSNBC — noted in a tweet from his press secretary — and his reported pursuit of state legislation to weaken legal protections for journalists.

Greene has grown increasingly close to former President Donald Trump and sees herself as possible vice president pick for him 2024, NBC has reported.

At a rally last month Trump said he’d "fight like hell" for Greene if she ran for Senate in Georgia, NBC reported.