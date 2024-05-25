Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Trump Rally Crowd Came to Hear 'The Truth'

The thousands of supporters who showed up to Donald Trump's South Bronx rally Friday wanted to hear "the truth," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Saturday.

The former president is gaining popularity in the deep blue borough because of a "unifying message that you’re not hearing from the White House," Burchett said on Newsmax TV's "The Count."

"He was telling the truth," Burchett said. "He said, 'I don’t care what color your skin is, we’re all Americans.'"

"Blacks, Hispanics have been mistreated by our system for decades, if not centuries and they see how [Democrats are] abusing Trump, and they're thinking that guy, if they can go after him, they can go after me, and that's why they're rallying around," Burchett said.

"They’re tired of it," he said of the rallygoers. "This isn't some made-up crowd. Look at that crowd — Black, white, Hispanic. All in there have one thing in agreement — Donald J. Trump — and they know he's got to get back in the White House."

Burchett said the crowd was "energized" and that it could signal "a groundswell."

"This could be one of the biggest overtaking of an incumbent White House that we've ever seen in our nation’s history," he said.

The lawmaker also argued that the flow of illegal migrants over the southern border is a breakthrough issue with New Yorkers — and everywhere else around the country.

"Trump is the only one with some guts to say, 'let's build this dadgum wall,'" he said, lamenting the Biden administration sending "all this money" to Ukraine.

"All Trump wanted … was $4 billion to build the wall," Burchett said, adding "he could have built that wall but no, [Democrats] said no."

"Biden disassembled it and sold it for scrap," Burchett said. "And then he sent our hard-earned tax dollars overseas. And he basically put up a green light for illegals to come in for our southern border."

