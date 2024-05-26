Pete King to Newsmax: Trump Running 'Masterful Campaign'

Former President Donald Trump is running a "masterful campaign" and if he were getting "halfway decent treatment for that" through the media, he would be further ahead in his race for the White House than he already is, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Maybe you have to be a New Yorker to realize what it meant to see Donald Trump in the South Bronx," the New York Republican, appearing in the "Kings Corner" segment on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" with former Georgia GOP Rep. Jack Kingston, commented. "He goes to the South Bronx, which is supposed to be 95% Democrat. He goes to the Libertarian convention, which is probably going to have its own candidate.

"Joe Biden is afraid to answer more than two questions from reporters and kind of gives him snotty answers when they push him."

Such courage, said King, "shows that [Trump] is representing American values, and I'm glad he's cutting away from just being a Republican. What he's saying is the issues he's talking about, should unite all Republicans."

Trump is also making the best appeal across the board to all Americans since Ronald Reagan, who brought support from working-class Americans while maintaining his Republican base, said King.

Trump was not met with enthusiastic support during his speech at the Libertarian National Convention Saturday night, but Kingston lauded him as "fearless."

"He will go out and preach the gospel, the message of smaller government, more personal freedom, less regulations, and he'll do it in the Bronx," said Kingston. "He'll do it in Rome, Georgia, he'll do it at the liberal convention and I hope it goes next to Hollywood and then maybe to liberals in Silicon Valley and San Francisco."

The message, Kingston added, is the same no matter where Trump goes.

"It's about crime," he said. "It's about inflation. It's about the order and he doesn't cater to the audience in the disgusting way we saw Joe Biden do it when he went to Morehouse's graduate graduation."

Meanwhile, Trump stressed to the libertarians that he's been indicted on 91 different counts, and he promised that he would use the federal government against his enemies. Kingston said this is a message that Americans understand.

"Americans understand the DOJ has been weaponized, and that's why Trump is doing so well," he said. "People get it. This is a political prosecution."

King agreed and said that as an attorney and New Yorker, he is "ashamed" of the tactics District Attorney Alvin Bragg has used against Trump.

"The Bar Association should be speaking out," he said. 'If there's any fairness here at all, the jury should acquit him in 10 seconds."

