Rep. Diaz-Balart to Newsmax: Biden at Beach Instead of Dealing With Helene

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 10:39 AM EDT

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart harshly criticized President Joe Biden on Newsmax on Tuesday for "literally hanging out at the beach," and Vice President Kamala Harris for attending fundraisers instead of leading the efforts to help with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The Florida Republican told "​Wake Up America" that "what is inconceivable is the fact that during this national emergency, the president was literally hanging out at the beach and the vice president was at a fundraiser."

The congressman said that this "just shows you what their priorities are" and pointed out that "I'm not sure who is in charge."

Diaz-Balart stressed that wherever Harris "touches anything, whenever she is in charge of anything, look at the border, bad things happen."

He also called Biden's comment that he was overseeing the relief help over the phone for two hours a day while he was at the beach "highly irresponsible, just out of touch, [and] insensitive."

The congressman continued that people would say about Biden, "oh, he feels your pain."

But Diaz-Balart emphasized that this situation demonstrates that this is just not true, that Biden "doesn't care about the American people, all he cares about is his family" and enriching them.

He added that "the vice president is as clueless as anybody can be, with the exception that she is a radical left winger wanting to evoke radical left wing policies, destructive policies on the American people."

The congressman asked, "But when it matters, where is she?" adding that Harris has a history of not leading. And when she does, when she focuses on the issues, then, frankly, the results are destructive."

Speaking about the devastation in his own state from Helene, Diaz-Balart said that "fortunately for those of us who live in Florida, this state is as well prepared as any place in the country for things like this. Having said that, there are folks that are going to be suffering not only for weeks but for months and years trying to recover."

