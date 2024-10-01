Biden Fires Back at Trump on Helene Response: 'He's Lying'

President Joe Biden is slamming former President Donald Trump as a liar over his claims the White House and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, are refusing to help people in Republican areas that were affected by Hurricane Helene.

"He's lying," Biden said at the White House on Monday, adding that Cooper also "told him he was lying."

"I don't know why he does this," Biden added. "I don't care what he says about me. I care about what he communicates to people that are in need. He implies that we're not doing everything possible. We are."

Trump also claimed while visiting Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday that GOP Gov. Brian Kemp could not reach Biden to discuss the storm damage there.

Kemp, however, said he and Biden spoke at 5 p.m. Sunday, and he praised the administration's storm response.

Biden, when asked Monday why he and Vice President Kamala Harris were not in Washington, D.C., this weekend commanding the situation, insisted that he "was commanding."

"I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday, and the day before, as well," he responded. "I believe it's called a telephone."

North Carolina and Georgia, two of the states that were hit the hardest by the massive, deadly storm are two of the battleground states that will be likely to determine the winner of the election.

Trump's campaign also slammed Biden and Vice President Harris for not being in the region affected by the storm. The former president arrived in Georgia on Monday with truckloads of supplies.

Officials in Valdosta said they were happy for the aid but some wished Trump had waited a few more days.

Biden plans to visit the region Wednesday, while Harris said she would be there as soon as she could visit "without disrupting any emergency response operations."