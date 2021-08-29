Mom of Marine Killed in Kabul Blast Blames Biden, Those Who Voted for Him

The mother of a Marine killed in the terror bombing outside Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. military members is blaming President Joe Biden and those who voted for him for having “just killed my son.”

Kathy McCollum, the mother of Rylee McCollum, 20, who died in the Thursday bombing attack in the Afghanistan capital, told a conservative radio talk show host her son would still be alive if former President Donald Trump was in office.

The emotional exchange was tweeted by the host, Andrew Wilkow.

"My son was one of the marines that died," she told Wilkow on Saturday. "Twenty years and 6-months-old, getting ready to go home from freaking Jordan to be home with his wife to watch the birth of his son, and that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of c**p just sent my son to die.”

"I woke up at 4 o'clock this morning. Two marines at my door telling me that my son was dead,” she sobbed.

"I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son,” she said. “With a dementia-ridden piece of c**p who doesn't even know he's in the White House who still thinks he's a senator. So, I'm gonna try to calm down, sorry."

Kathy McCollum told the radio host her son had gotten married Feb. 14, and that he and his wife were expecting a baby Sept. 26. She said she plans to hold back tears of sorrow and process her pain "through anger."

"This was an unnecessary debacle that could have been handled properly. They had months and months to remove everyone from Afghanistan and they chose not to," she said. "And so they sent in what, 6,000 troops? And through the law of statistics, my son was one of the ones who just got blown up in a terrorist bomb yesterday.”

"So, instead of grieving and crying, I'm just getting mad,” she said.

The radio host asked her if there's any organization in which they could connect her with, or any information, they would recommend many family support groups they work with.

"I can't imagine what you're going through right now," Wilkow told her. "Everything you're feeling now is justified. I don't think you have to apologize. You have every right to feel how you feel and speak your mind."

The mother also said her boyfriend is an Army veteran who served in 801st, which is combat support hospital, and that he was part of the first group of soldiers in Iraq in 2003. She believes his presence in the war on terror is what helped her son make his decision to join the USMC.

"My son was a genius child. He could have done anything he wanted to do in the military, and he chose to be a marine sniper, and that was his choice,” she said.

"Instead of just being fast-tracked, he chose this course, but I never thought in a million years he would die for nothing," she added.

She asserted he wouldn't have died had Trump still been the commander-in-chief.

"[Biden] needs to be removed from office. It never would have happened under Trump," Kathy McCollum said.