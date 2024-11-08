Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: We Have to Deliver

Voters gave Republicans a clear mandate on Election Day and now it’s up to them to deliver, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax Friday.

“People were concerned about the crisis in the border just like they were everywhere else,” Miller-Meeks, who squeaked out a win in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District said. “We continue to drive home that narrative. And what we hear now, people are excited, they're hopeful again, and we have a mandate, and we need to make sure we deliver both for Iowans and the American people.

Miller-Meeks told “National Report” Democrats were out of touch with what Americans wanted.

“They concentrated on … dividing people rather than uniting people,” Miller-Meeks said. “It wasn't a messaging issue. They were tone deaf and out of touch with the American people. People were concerned about the border crossings, the amount of fentanyl, the amount of people coming in, giving support to people coming into our country illegally, and then high prices.”

These, Miller-Meeks, are all related to the Harris, Biden policies that “open the border, broke the economy, led to increased crime.”

“They broke it and they own it,” Miller-Meeks said. “And Republicans were out there meeting with people every single day. And our message resonated.”

Miller-Meeks pointed out that under President-elect Donald Trump’s first term there were no wars abroad and Americans felt safe and secure.

“They felt they were doing better. And when you contrasted that to the message of the Democrats, which was only, you know, rhetoric that was defamatory, that was denigrating and totally out of touch with where the American people were, it is no surprise to me that they lost,” Miller-Meeks said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com