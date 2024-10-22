Rep. Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: 'We Feel Good' About Crucial House Race

The race for Iowa's first congressional district could decide the balance of power in the House. Republican incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, narrowly defeated challenger Christina Bohannan in 2022, and now she's engaged in a rematch. Even though it's a tough district for Republicans, Miller-Meeks told Newsmax on Tuesday she's feeling good about her race.

She said on "Finnerty," "The first congressional district is known to be the most difficult district for Republicans. It's a swing district. It is always a very tough district. And in a presidential year, it's a little bit different than in the midterm elections."

She stressed that Republicans don't expect former President Donald Trump to campaign for her. "We really want President Trump to focus on the battleground states," she said. "So we don't expect President Trump to be here or advertise here because we want him to win in those battleground states. So that then falls to the congressional representatives in our state to really get out the vote. So those are the dynamics of the race. A swing district, tough district for Republicans."

And she said despite reports she's down four points, that's not the case. She said, "We're not down four points. Let me say, first and foremost, that that was a generic ballot test."

She went to say, "Our internal numbers show that we're up. So we're going to continue to work hard, visit within the district. We're continuing to raise money so that we can stay on the air, both on the offense and on the defense. And people can certainly visit us at winred.com or come to my website at drmillermeeks.com."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com