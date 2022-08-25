Marc Molinaro to Newsmax: 'Unique Circumstances' Led to Election Loss

New York GOP congressional candidate Marc Molinaro, who lost his race this week in the special election for the state's 19th Congressional District to Democrat Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, told Newsmax on Thursday there were "very unique circumstances" involved in the loss and that he's looking forward to running again in November's elections.

"This was a special election held in the middle of August during two Democratic primaries," Dutchess County Executive Molinaro said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "My opponent two days ago was also running in a primary in an entirely different district and Democrat turnout was just you know, just a hair higher than I think we could have expected."

Further, he said many Republicans were not registered to vote as they "thought they couldn't vote at all."

"So we're off to November," he said. "The folks in upstate New York and Americans know that one-party rule in Washington and in this case, Albany continues to make life more difficult for them."

Ryan's win means he'll finish out the four months left of former Rep. Antonio Delgado's term, which was left open when Delgado resigned to become lieutenant governor earlier this year. The current 19th District, meanwhile, has been eliminated under new lines that were drawn for House districts.

Molinaro is campaigning in the new 19th District, facing Democrat Josh Riley, an attorney from Ithaca. Ryan, meanwhile, will run in December for the 18th Congressional District, facing GOP Assemblyman Colin Schmitt.

Meanwhile, Ryan campaigned heavily on abortion rights in his winning fight against Molinaro, who said Thursday that he does not think the topic of abortion should be avoided.

"I think we have to talk honestly, about it, whether we are male or female candidates, what we believe and why we believe it, and connect with people on this issue," Molinaro said. "I do think that is an important lesson. You know, the world changed and whether you were identified as pro-life or pro-choice, no matter whether you agree with the Supreme Court decision or not, having an honest conversation about what we value in life and about life."

And that means it is important for Republicans to "connect with people and explain to them that we care deeply about this issue," said Molinaro.

He added that it's in the Democrats' "playbook" to steer towards topics other than President Joe Biden.

"Running away from Joe Biden is probably in their best interest," he said. "I know that the House Republicans are going to explain why running toward us is the better option for holding government accountable and addressing the high cost of living. People are exhausted not only by inflation but by talking about inflation. They do also want solutions."

Molinaro, meanwhile, said his campaign knew the special election would be tight, but he's committed to focusing on upstate New York through the race's finish this fall.

"This is a part of the state that knows what it's like to be ignored by the government, and they don't want politicians talking at them," he said. "They want politicians and their representatives working with them."

Molinaro added that he is as "angry as most upstate New Yorkers" over Gov. Kathy Hochul's latest comments claiming that "if you don't share her ideology, you don't belong in New York."

"We're tired of that kind of arrogance, so we are pushing ahead through November," he said. "We're going to deliver a strong message, and mostly, we're going to go to battle for the people of upstate New York."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!