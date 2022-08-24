Pataki to Newsmax: Molinaro Loss in Upstate New York a Concern

Republican Marc Molinaro's loss Tuesday in New York's upstate 19th District special election to Democrat Pat Ryan wasn't a bellwether, but it is a concern, former New York Gov. George Pataki said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"Aug. 23 is not a normal election day, and the vast majority of the people just didn't vote," Pataki commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Mark Molinaro lost to a very liberal Democrat. The bad news is he lost. The good news is he's going to be running again in that district in the fall, and he's going to win that race, and he will be in Congress."

However, Pataki said that Molinaro should have won his race, but as he didn't, "we have to make sure our message resonates with not just Republicans but moderate central independent voters as well."

Pataki said that there is one thing Republicans can be sure of between now and November is that "things are going to change dramatically."

"What's going to happen with the economy?" he said. "I think between [President Joe] Biden's trillions in borrowing and his regulatory overreach and new taxes, we're going to see a real risk of the economy going into decline, and that's going to be a huge factor between now and November."

It's also important for Republicans to continue to focus on kitchen table issues such as the economy and crime, even with Democrats likely to use abortion as a major talking point, the former governor commented.

"You don't want to change your message simply because you want to win an election," Pataki said. "You want to have a consistent philosophy. I think our message [should] still be about the economy, should still be about taxes, and in New York State, that has to be about crime."

That doesn't mean the issue of abortion should be ignored, he added.

"Democrats are the extremists on this," said Pataki. "In New York state, you can have an abortion up to 10 minutes before that child is going to be born. The vast majority of voters, including many pro-choice voters, think that is extreme."

Pataki also spoke about his work in eastern Europe, where he's been involved in the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

"It's really tragic what Putin has done in Ukraine," said Pataki. "A country that was at peace, all of a sudden is invaded by this massive power from the north."

The United States has been providing munitions and arms, but Pataki said it's disappointing to him there is little indication humanitarian relief being provided.

"I've been in Ukraine since the war twice," he said. "My team has been there four times. We see virtually no indication of American humanitarian relief."

Pataki said he and his team will continue to press to get humanitarian relief across the border, and if it's not there, he'll do what he can to help raise funds to help the Ukrainian people.

