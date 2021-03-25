Senate Candidate Josh Mandel to Newsmax TV: Biden 'Not All There'

Republican candidate for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat Josh Mandel questioned the mental capacity of President Joe Biden on Newsmax TV following his Thursday press conference and decried his management of the flood of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

In an appearance on ''American Agenda,'' Mandel, who is running for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rob Portman, doubted if Biden had the mental acuity to be president.

''First of all, it’s obvious, he’s not all there,'' said Mandel, 43, who served four years in the Ohio House of Representatives and another eight as treasurer of the state under John Kasich. ''I think he’s losing it.

''Second of all, I believe that he’s intentionally allowing the border to be flooded. When I see what’s going on down there, it reminds me of the Obama administration when they had caravans. That doesn’t happen spontaneously. People don’t show up on the border down there with Biden T-shirts by accident.''

Mandel said Biden’s performance at his news conference at the White House indicated he was unaware of the situation at the southern border and that he was fearful of having to answer a critical question.

''Today, in his press conference, I think Biden showed a complete lack of transparency,'' Mandel said. ''He has no idea of what’s going on down there. He’s got no control of it, and he’s afraid of the conservative press.

''He won’t take questions from Newsmax. He won’t take questions from the conservative press. And he looks afraid. He looks weak. He looks like the opposite of President (Donald) Trump.''

Mandel, a former sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, took special exception to the report that the federal government will be spending $86 million to house illegal immigrants in hotel rooms because it doesn’t have the capacity to handle the dramatic increase in those caught seeking unlawful entry into the country.

''The whole thing is just outrageous,'' he said. ''He has no control over the situation. When I was in the Marine Corps, we talked a lot about command and control. He lacks both. He’s the commander in chief, (yet) does not have command of the situation. Does not have control of the situation. And he’s so afraid of sunlight and transparency that he’s making America look like fools.''

