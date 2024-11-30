Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: N.Y. Mayor Needs to Cooperate With Trump

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that she is hoping New York City Mayor Eric Adams will “cooperate with the Trump administration to deport these dangerous criminals out of our city and out of our country.”

Although Adams has stated that illegal migrant gags are “extremely dangerous”, the NYPD does not report crime by immigration status. Malliotakis said that on an almost daily basis New Yorkers read “about crimes being committed by migrants that the Biden administration let in.”

“And our mayor is forcing New York taxpayers to house [criminal migrants] in our city. And so we want to get to the bottom of how extensive this is. We know at the beginning of the year, there were about 1,200 arrests already made. I think it may be in the 5,000 range, but we don't know the extent of the damage they've caused because the Mayor Adams administration refuses to release this data,” she said during an appearance on “America Right Now.”

The congresswoman from New York's 11th district said that although she has filed a Freedom of Information law request to obtain the migrant crime data, “they still have not released it.”

“You're forcing the taxpayers to house these criminals and gang members in our city, and you're not letting it be known the extent of the damage that you've caused by making this decision. And so we hope that the mayor will be forthcoming. He will be transparent with the public and that he will cooperate with the Trump administration to deport these dangerous criminals out of our city and out of our country,” Malliotakis added.

