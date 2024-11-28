Anti-Israel Protesters Arrested for Interrupting Macy's Parade

New York City Police Department officers arrested several pro-Palestinian protesters who tried to disrupt the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

Approximately 20 protesters jumped into the parade route at W. 55th Street and Sixth Avenue, where they stopped the Ronald McDonald balloon as it was progressing through the parade, reports The New York Post, adding that they were booed by parade-goers yelling at them to get out of the way.

Police responded quickly, putting the protesters in handcuffs as they shouted "Free Palestine while being tackled to the ground.

It only took about 5 minutes before the balloon line leader was announcing "Ronald McDonald, everybody!" notes The Post.

New York Mayor Eric Adams warned protesters Wednesday night that they must not repeat last year's actions. During that parade, several people were arrested after they glued their hands to the parade route.

"I really want to take the moment to tell those grinches that believe they are going to disrupt the parade that it is not going to happen," the mayor said.

Increased security measures are in place for this year's parade, Newsweek reported Thursday.

"Of course, there will be an increased police presence both along the parade route and in the surrounding neighborhoods, including entry point screenings, uniformed foot posts, bike teams, as well as aviation, canine, transit, and other specialized units," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during Wednesday's press briefing.

"You may see our NYPD drones flying overhead, which are an incredibly useful tool when dealing with the huge crowds we typically draw for this event," she added.

Last year, 34 protesters were arrested. Of those, 30 were charged with trespassing, while the others were arrested for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and obstructing governmental administration.