Rep. Madison Cawthorn to Newsmax: Fauci Might Be Compromised

Not only has Dr. Anthony Fauci subjected himself to criminal prosecution for lying to Congress, but he is now also failing to answer even basic questions on immunity, perhaps because of close connections to vaccine makers, according to Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., on Newsmax.

"You're starting to see this person who was the highest paid government employee in our federal government who now doesn't have answers when directly relating to what is a better way to defend against COVID-19: Is it with antibodies, or is it with the COVID-19 vaccine?" Cawthorn told Tuesday's "Stinchfield," adding Fauci might be compromised by connections to the major vaccine manufacturers.

"When he's starting to say that, 'oh, well, you know, I don't have a really great firm answer for you,' it's because he knows he can't just sit up there and lie, because the studies are very clear: Having naturally occurring antibodies from actually recovering from COVID-19 is the best defense against it."

Also, Cawthorn told host Grant Stinchfield, Fauci has been exposed for allegedly lying to Congress about having no knowledge the U.S. was funding gain-of-function coronavirus research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He should be criminally prosecuted for lying to Congress," Cawthorn told Stinchfield.

"As we all know, it's a crime to do so, which is surprising, because Congress so often lies to the American people. I think it should work both ways."

Also, Cawthorn rebuked Fauci's recent tease of vaccine passports on airlines in the future, saying, "this is the medical apartheid, plain and simple."

"There's over 100 million Americans who are not vaccinated; I think it's even more than that," Cawthorn concluded. "And if they want to start shutting down air travel for these people to get around the country, I think that's actually a constitutional violation because you actually have a constitutionally protected right to free, unrestricted travel within the United States of America."

