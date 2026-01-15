Madison Sheahan to Newsmax: Time for America First in NW Ohio

Former ICE official Madison Sheahan told Newsmax on Thursday she is launching a Republican bid to unseat longtime Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, calling for new leadership and an America First voice in Washington.

Sheahan, who recently stepped down as the No. 2 official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said she is running to challenge what she described as decades of neglect by Kaptur, who has represented the district for more than 40 years.

"I grew up in this district," Sheahan told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "The people of Northwest Ohio have been neglected by Marcy Kaptur for over 43 years. And when you continue to do a terrible job, you should be removed from office."

Sheahan said it is time for Kaptur to retire and for a new generation of leadership to take her place — one that aligns closely with President Donald Trump's agenda.

"It's time for a new America First fighter to come into office to support President Trump's agenda and to be able to get things done in Washington, D.C.," she said.

Pointing to her record in government, Sheahan highlighted her tenure as deputy director of ICE, where she said the agency achieved historic enforcement successes.

"We hired over 12,000 immigration officers," she said. "We went out and enforced the laws as it was written."

Before her work at ICE, Sheahan served as secretary of Wildlife and Fisheries in Louisiana, where she said she focused on conservation and upholding the rule of law — priorities she plans to carry into Congress.

"I fought for conservation and the rule of law," Sheahan said. "And that is exactly what I'm going to do as the candidate for the Ohio 9th District."

Ohio's 9th District, which stretches along Lake Erie in northwest Ohio, has long been represented by Kaptur, one of the most senior members of the House.

Sheahan's campaign is expected to focus on border security, enforcement of federal law, and backing Trump's America First policies as Republicans look to flip the seat in 2026.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com