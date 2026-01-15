ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan Launches Congressional Bid in Ohio

Madison Sheahan has stepped down from her role as the No. 2 official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to launch a congressional campaign in Ohio, marking a transition from federal law enforcement leadership to electoral politics.

Sheahan served as ICE's deputy director, helping oversee the agency's enforcement and operational priorities.

Her departure comes as Republicans continue to emphasize immigration enforcement as a central campaign issue ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem praised Sheahan's tenure and endorsed her bid for office, calling her a proven leader and strong executor.

"I've known her for years, she loves her family, Ohio and her country," Noem said in a statement. "She will be a great defender of freedom when she goes to Congress.

"Madison Sheahan is a work horse, strong executor, and terrific leader who led the men and women of ICE to achieve the American people's mandate to target, arrest, and deport criminal illegal aliens.

"We wish her all the best."

Sheahan has not yet released full campaign details but is expected to run as a Republican.

Her campaign is likely to focus on border security, public safety, and federal accountability, issues closely tied to her work at ICE.

ICE has not yet announced who will fill the deputy director role following Sheahan's departure.