ICE Workforce Increases 120% Amid Recruitment Surge

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced a major expansion of its workforce, reporting the hiring of more than 12,000 officers and agents through a nationwide recruitment campaign.



The agency said the hiring surge represents a 120% increase in manpower, expanding the number of ICE officers and agents from about 10,000 to roughly 22,000 in less than a year.



The recruitment effort generated more than 220,000 applications from across the country, letting the agency exceed its original goal of hiring 10,000 new officers and agents.



"The good news is that thanks to the big, beautiful bill that President [Donald] Trump signed, we have an additional 12,000 ICE officers and agents on the ground across the country," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

"That's a 120% increase in our workforce. And that's in just about four months."



ICE said thousands of the newly hired officers and agents have already been deployed nationwide and are actively supporting enforcement operations, including arrests, investigations, and removals.



The agency described the hiring pace as the fastest in its history, letting officers move into field assignments more quickly than in previous recruitment efforts.



ICE said the recruitment campaign relied on data-driven outreach to identify and attract qualified applicants while maintaining training and readiness standards.



ICE launched its $100 million, one-year "wartime recruitment" push last fall to hire new deportation agents, including military enthusiasts and gun rights supporters, using a large ad campaign and online influencers.



The goal is to advance Trump's call for mass deportations by dominating recruitment channels and media networks.



The campaign's visuals include Uncle Sam, along with posters featuring DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Deputy ICE Director Madison Sheahan, urging potential recruits to "Defend the Homeland."



DHS has already promoted plans to expand the ICE workforce by boosting the effort on social media with language about repelling "foreign invaders" and performing a "sacred duty."



The government's strategy is to "flood the market" with targeted digital ads, influencer partnerships, and livestream promotions on platforms such as Rumble and Snapchat.



A key tactic involves geofencing, which delivers ads directly to phones, web browsers, and social media feeds of people considered receptive to ICE messaging.



The campaign is targeting people near military bases, at NASCAR races, on college campuses, and at gun shows and trade events.



DHS awarded nearly $40 million to two marketing firms to support recruitment, according to federal awards records.



Recruitment ads placed on TV, radio, podcasts, and in print direct viewers to an ICE hiring website that states, "America has been invaded by criminals and predators," alongside an image of Uncle Sam.

Prominently displayed text reads, "We need YOU to get them out."