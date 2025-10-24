Lucas Miles to Newsmax: 'Grateful' as Book Soars on Charts

Evangelical Pastor Lucas Miles told Newsmax on Friday he’s "grateful" for the response to his new book, “Pagan Threat,” which has climbed to No. 4 on The New York Times bestseller list.

The book's success comes just weeks after the sudden death of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, who penned the book's foreword before his passing, his last published words before his death.

Appearing Friday on “Greg Kelly Reports,” Miles said he’s been humbled by the overwhelming support.

“I’m blown away, honestly, by the support,” Miles told host Greg Kelly. “I’m just so grateful for the readers out there and people such as yourself that understand the importance of this book and the danger that’s out there.

"It’s been a very exciting week, and I’m just trying to hang on and enjoy the ride.”

Miles, faith leader for Turning Point USA, said “Pagan Threat” explores the growing influence of secular ideologies that replace worship of God with worship of man and the created world.

“I’m very grateful to see that there is a revival that’s happening right now around the country — and arguably around the world — but there’s also still a lot of people in darkness,” Miles said. “We’ve seen this with radical environmentalism and cultural Marxism ...

"It’s sort of the upside-down world. Instead of worshiping God, they’re worshiping man; instead of worshiping Jesus Christ, they’re worshiping Mother Earth and the Earth goddess Gaia.”

Miles said movements such as Marxism, wokeism, and even radical forms of environmental activism reflect a “pagan uprising” that threatens to distort truth and faith in America.

“Even Marxism and wokeism are all forms of this pagan uprising that we’re seeing,” he said. “It’s very important that believers and conservatives understand it so that we can know how to refute it and ultimately debunk it.”

In his foreword, Kirk wrote that "Pagan Threat" "pulls back the curtain on the new idols of our age — from radical secularism to the worship of the state — that threaten to replace God in American life."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com