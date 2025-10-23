'Pagan Threat' With Charlie Kirk Hits No. 4 on NY Times Bestseller List

The new book "Pagan Threat," written by evangelical pastor and Turning Point USA Faith leader Lucas Miles, has taken the publishing world by storm — debuting this week at No. 4 on The New York Times bestsellers list in the "How-To and Advice" category for the week of Nov. 2.

The book's success comes just weeks after the sudden death of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Kirk penned the book's foreword before his passing, his last published words before his death.

Published by Humanix Books, "Pagan Threat" already has topped Amazon's charts in multiple categories.

The book's blend of theology, cultural criticism, and political warning has struck a deep chord with Christian and conservative audiences nationwide.

In his foreword, Kirk praised the book as a vital call to arms for believers facing what he described as an "unrelenting cultural and spiritual assault on Christian faith and values."

Kirk wrote that "Pagan Threat" "pulls back the curtain on the new idols of our age — from radical secularism to the worship of the state — that threaten to replace God in American life."

Kirk also said that conservatives would face "terrifying threats and dangers" for standing up for their values — an ironic statement considering his martyrdom shortly after writing those words.

Miles, who has long been an outspoken defender of Christian orthodoxy in public life, argues that the moral and spiritual crisis gripping the United States is no accident.

The book lays out how what Miles calls "modern paganism" — a mix of relativism, self-worship, and hostility toward biblical truth — has infiltrated schools, media, entertainment, and even churches.

"Americans are no longer simply losing their faith," Miles writes. "They are replacing it with a new religion built on power, pleasure, and personal truth. The threat is not theoretical. It is real, and it's reshaping the moral foundations of our nation."

Miles details what he sees as the "four pillars" of this pagan revival: the deconstruction of truth, the rise of radical identity politics, the replacement of the family with the state, and the silencing of Christian conscience in the public square.

Kirk, who served as founder and president of Turning Point USA, was a close friend of Miles and a strong supporter of his ministry work.

Kirk's untimely death last month made his foreword especially poignant for readers who see "Pagan Threat" as part of his final public message.

"Charlie believed deeply in this book," Miles said in a recent interview. "He saw it as a warning to the next generation — a reminder that the battle for truth and freedom begins in the soul of every individual."

Despite the book's strong sales and national media coverage, its placement by The New York Times under the "how-to and advice" category — rather than the "nonfiction" list — has drawn criticism from conservatives who view it as another example of ideological bias in publishing.

Keith Pfeffer, publisher of Humanix Books, praised the title's runaway success but expressed frustration over what he described as the Times' "effort to downplay" conservative authors.

"This book has been a runaway bestseller," Pfeffer said in a statement. "The numbers are clear, and the response has been incredible. But it's disappointing that The New York Times continues to relegate conservative titles to secondary lists. 'Pagan Threat' deserves recognition alongside the leading nonfiction books in America."

Pfeffer added that Humanix has seen record demand for the title, with multiple reprints already ordered to meet holiday demand.

For Miles, "Pagan Threat" marks another milestone in a growing career as one of the most prominent Christian authors and commentators in America.

His previous book, "Woke Jesus," was also a national bestseller, praised for its bold critique of progressive ideologies infiltrating churches.

Miles, who leads a large evangelical congregation and serves as head of TPUSA Faith, says his mission remains unchanged: "to awaken the church and strengthen the faithful in the face of growing hostility."

"Our culture is standing at a crossroads," Miles writes.

"We can continue down the path of confusion and chaos, or we can return to the truth that built this nation — faith in God and the moral courage to defend it."

With its timely message, emotional foreword from the late Kirk, and continued dominance on the nation's bestseller lists, "Pagan Threat" has become one of the most talked-about books of the year — no doubt a testament to the enduring power of Kirk's message about returning God to American life.

Kirk strongly believed Americans should read "Pagan Threat."

He wrote: "Don't just read this book – internalize what it has to say. Then, share its message with your Christian friends, before they are seduced by Paganism itself. We have a faith and a country to save."

