Pastor Miles to Newsmax: Charlie Kirk Worked for Betterment of America

Pastor Lucas Miles, senior director of Turning Point USA Faith and author of "Pagan Threat: Confronting America's Godless Uprising," told Newsmax on Monday slain conservative leader Charlie Kirk is more than deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Kirk, who was assassinated while speaking at a Utah college last month, is posthumously being awarded the honor by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

"Charlie had a lot more years in him. He would have gone on to do tremendously great things," Miles said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"And now he's left that charge and that call to every single one of us."

Miles noted Kirk is in great company with past recipients of the medal.

"Charlie … was a true American who dedicated his life for the betterment of this country and the betterment of every single person in this nation," Miles said.

"His faith shines through in every single thing he did.

"And this is a great way to say happy birthday to a dear friend and a man that I admire greatly," he added.

Miles said Kirk's death also woke people up to the fundamental differences between the left and the right.

"One side is actually celebrating the death of another human being," Miles said.

"This should demonstrate to every single person out there, the left and the right are not the same."

Tuesday will also be a National Day of Remembrance for Kirk.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com