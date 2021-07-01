Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: Blue-Collar Hispanics Support Border Security

GOP Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert told Newsmax on Thursday that blue-collar Hispanics, stateside of the border, support border security.

Appearing on "Cortes & Pellegrino," Gohmert said, "These are people [who] love God, they loved family, and they're hard-working. And they are just now, many of them, getting to realize, 'Wow, I think I fit more in the Republican Party. I seem to have more in common with them."

In McAllen, Texas, which is 85 percent Hispanic and overwhelmingly Democrat, the U.S.-Mexican border city just elected its first Republican mayor in 24 years, Javier Villalobos.

As the border crisis continues, Gohmert said that many of the people in McAllen seem to be coming around to the idea of border security.

"It seems to be largely Hispanic," Gohmert said of McAllen. "But they want people to obey the law. I've had so many conversations with many of the people, locals here. And they want somebody enforcing the law."

According to statistics dating to October 2018, U.S. Customs and Border Protection saw a record high number of encounters along the southwestern border in May at 180,034 encounters — 14,158 of which involved unaccompanied children.

Additionally, New York Magazine reported that "asking voters whether they lean toward Biden and Trump, and then emphasizing the Democratic position on immigration, often caused Biden’s share of support among Latino respondents to decline. Meanwhile, Democratic messaging about investing in schools and jobs tended to move Latino voters away from Trump."

