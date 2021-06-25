Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: VP Harris Blames Trump for Border Crisis

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert accused the Biden administration of engaging in gaslighting, citing Vice President Kamala Harris' remarks of inheriting a "tough situation" at the border.

Appearing Friday on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Gohmert said of Harris' remarks that "this is called project and gaslight." Gohmert said that it is always someone else that "engage[s] in the wrongdoing. [They] make all the mistakes. Maybe they're not mistakes, but you always blame the other side. This is what the Clintons were so good at — the Obama administration. You blame Republicans for whatever it is that you've done that's causing trouble."

Harris previously said in her El Paso visit that the Biden administration had "inherited a tough situation. In fact, right here in El Paso," Harris said, "[was] the launch of the child separation policy; you saw it as it rolled out on the ground in real time. We have looked at a system where people have been housed in inhumane conditions — over the last many years. ... An asylum system that has been broken and that needs to be reconstructed. And in five months, we've made progress."

In contrast, Gohmert asserted that "President [Donald] Trump had the border in good shape."

According to Gohmert, Harris "chose to go 800 or something miles away from where the problem was. Why is there not a problem in El Paso? Well, we've been able to get a lot of fence built ... so she goes and hides behind the fence [built under Trump] and ... blames the Trump administration.

"It's amazing the gall that it takes to do that. But if your goal is to create as much chaos as possible to get voters into the country that don't know what it takes to preserve a republic, then actually, the Biden administration is right on target."

Gohmert appeared alongside Georgia GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde, who said there were three times as many children being kept under confinement than during the previous administration.

Clyde asserted that the Biden administration is "just trying to do their very best to shift the blame. The Biden border crisis is real, and it has been going on ever since the Inauguration Day. I mean last month we had over 180,000 illegals cross the borders, many of them children. I mean, that's a 675 percent increase from May of 2020. So it's just unconscionable that the Biden administration has done this to the American people."

