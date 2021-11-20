Rep. Louie Gohmert on Newsmax: Too Bad Biden, Harris Can't Be Sued for Border Crisis

The Biden administration has put it on America taxpayers to fund illegal immigration, drug and sex trafficking, to the point President Joe Biden and border czar Vice President Kamala Harris should be sued for wreaking havoc on the United States, according to Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"Who is financing the corruption and the drugs and the sex trafficking? Well, this administration has allowed the American people to fund that, like never before," Gohmert told "Saturday Agenda."

"It's just fortunate for Biden and Harris that they can't be sued as government officials, because they have wreaked so much havoc in the United States. They'd be very liable."

Gohmert and fellow Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, excoriated the Biden administration for recklessly unwinding Trump administration border security controls.

"They wanted overwhelm America with millions of people flooding in illegally, people with COVID, people with other diseases, people who were violent criminals," Gohmert continued to host Joe Pinion. "That's what they wanted. And the truth is, they did flip a switch on Day 1 to destroy what Trump had been successful in putting together."

Harris, designed the border czar by Biden to look into the "root causes" of mass migration, blamed "a broken immigration system" for record numbers of illegals being arrested at the border thus far this year.

"Once you flip that switch and throw the gates wide open and give billions of dollars and incentives to people that come across the border illegally, then yeah, you're going to have trouble putting that genie back in the box," Gohmert continued.

"But it is their own creation. It is their own doing that is caused this massive surge."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here