Texas AG Paxton to Newsmax: Biden Must Focus on Remain in Mexico Policy

President Joe Biden should focus on restoring the remain in Mexico program while he's meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax Thursday.

"I'd like him to go back to Mexico, like President [Donald] Trump did and ask for help preventing people from crossing through Mexico to our border," Paxton told Newsmax's "National Report" Thursday while discussing the three-country summit being held later in the day. "[He should] put in place the remain in Mexico policy. That keeps these people that claim asylum from coming into our country and disappearing for years."

CNN reports that Biden's discussion plans include a focus on migration, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic integration.

Meanwhile, Paxton has filed a lawsuit calling for a halt to Biden's vaccine mandate affecting Border Patrol agents, and told Newsmax that the decision from OSHA to pull back on the similar mandate for large employers means his lawsuit is "winning."

Biden, he said, has "invited people to come across the border" no matter what their background or if they have COVID, and his lawsuit is designed to keep people from losing their jobs if they don't get the vaccine.

"Right now these people have a gun to their heads and they have to make a decision between their own personal health and the vaccine," said Paxton.

He also criticized Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his performance while testifying this week to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Mayorkas wasn't able to answer questions about how many people are coming across the border who are positive for COVID-19 or who have criminal records, but Paxton said he thinks that was "purposeful" as it shouldn't be "that hard to find" the answers.

"They don't know on purpose so that they can transport these people around the country," said Paxton.

