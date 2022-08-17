Dick Morris to Newsmax: Murkowski Won't Win November Election

Political consultant Dick Morris says Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, won't survive the November general election.

"She'll lose," Morris said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"It's important to understand — and I outline in my book, 'The Return,' — how Murkowski got there in the first place. Her father, Frank, was the senator for many years and he left the Senate to run for governor. But he did not resign his senate seat until after he was sworn in as governor," Morris said.

"That gave him the right to appoint his successor as senator. In scouring the state, he came up with the most qualified person he could find — Lisa, his daughter. And he appointed her to the Senate. As a result of that, Alaskans were outraged, and they launched a petition and got an amendment to the constitution banning this kind of stuff in the future. Then when Murkowski ran for office, they rejected her in the Republican primary, so Murkowski ran as an independent and once again, she basically lost. But because of mailed-in ballots and forgeries, ineligible voters, the same stuff they did to Trump in 2020, a court ruled that she won. And you know what? The judge who made the ruling was appointed by Gov. Frank Murkowski."

Murkowski and Trump-backed Kelly Tshibika, the former Alaska commissioner of administration, will advance to the general election in Alaska's senate race.

Both finished in the top two spots in Tuesday's blanket, nonpartisan primary, ensuring them two of the four spots in the November contest that will be decided by ranked-choice voting, a system that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference.

Murkowski drew Trump's ire when she voted to convict him in his second impeachment trial.

Trump refers to Murkowski as the "disaster from Alaska." In his June 2021 endorsement he boosted Tshibaka as "the candidate who can beat Murkowski" and "a fighter who stands for Alaska values and America First."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!